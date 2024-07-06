Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,031. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

