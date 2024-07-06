Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 52,893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,519,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

