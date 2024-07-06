Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.16. 630,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.21 and a 200 day moving average of $450.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

