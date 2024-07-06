Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.58% of Digimarc worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Digimarc by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 158,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $31.36. 98,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.73. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,619.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $235,887. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

