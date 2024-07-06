Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,624,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.72. 6,408,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

