Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,177. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.