Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 265,947 Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.72% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,729,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,494,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,787,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TBLL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.