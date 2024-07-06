Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,951 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 785,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,733. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

