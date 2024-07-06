Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 153,389 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,389 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.57% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,291,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the period.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EIPX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 5,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,394. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

