Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 139,241 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,241 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $87,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 642,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

