Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.70% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth $134,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

