Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Southern by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Southern by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southern by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,196,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,874,000 after acquiring an additional 291,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,799,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. 2,342,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

