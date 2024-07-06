Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,719,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 38,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

