Private Advisor Group LLC Has $59.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $59,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,555,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.