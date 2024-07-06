Private Advisor Group LLC Has $45.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $45,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 431,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,683. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

