Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 974,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

