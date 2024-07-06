Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

