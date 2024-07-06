Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.79. 3,154,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $510.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

