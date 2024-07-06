Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Consolidated Communications worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.