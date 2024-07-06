Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $230.98. 108,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

