Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $32,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,454,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,610. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

