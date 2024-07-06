Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 4,322,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

