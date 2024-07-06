Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 838.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 535.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

