Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 296,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,742,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GOVI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,613. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.