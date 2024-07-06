Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,628 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 222,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 74,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.



The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

