Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 121,135 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,135 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,660,000 after buying an additional 1,198,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,670,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,777,000 after purchasing an additional 545,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,478,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 1,246,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

