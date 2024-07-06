Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

PFG stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

