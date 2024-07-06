Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. 796,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,236. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

