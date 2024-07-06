Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WMS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

