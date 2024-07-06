Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 341 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

