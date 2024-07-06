Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 684 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 4,668,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.