Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

