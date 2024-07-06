Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AZEK
In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on AZEK
AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
AZEK Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AZEK
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.