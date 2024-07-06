Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 203.2% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. 1,410,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

