Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $233,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $76.14. 472,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

