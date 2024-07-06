Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $11 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.43% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 237,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

