Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 3.5 %

CWCO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 120,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

