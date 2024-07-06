Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.70.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$93.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.00. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$61.81 and a 12-month high of C$104.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.