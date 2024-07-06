Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Price Tops $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.