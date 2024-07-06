Peterson Wealth Services Buys 4,315 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,025 shares of company stock worth $66,626,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. 2,077,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

