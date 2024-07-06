Peterson Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 10,433 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 166.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 436,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.