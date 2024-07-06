Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

PRFT opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

