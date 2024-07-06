PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

