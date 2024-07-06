Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.