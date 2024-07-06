Parthenon LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

