Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.0 %

PAM opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

