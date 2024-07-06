Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 6,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 86,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paltalk from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Paltalk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Paltalk at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

