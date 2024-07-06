Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76,089.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 46,576,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,037,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.44, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

