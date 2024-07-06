Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $21.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

OMI stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,509 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

