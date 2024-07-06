ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
ORIX Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
