Oppenheimer Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $250.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.29.

Shares of OLED opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.69.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,797,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

